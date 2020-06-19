Post-mortems to be carried out on father and son who died in tragically in Donegal lake

Post-mortems are expected to be carried out today at Letterkenny University Hospital on the bodies of a father and son who were recovered from Lough Keel, near Kilmacrennan, yesterday.

The father was aged in his 50s and the son was aged in his teens. It is understood that they were not Irish and it was reported this morning that they may have been German.

Another son, also in his teens, was rescued from the lake, and was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

It has emerged that workers with Irish Water in the area became aware of an incident and contacted the emergency services.

A call was made to Malin Head coast guard just before 3.00 pm yesterday.

The Rescue 118 Coast Guard helicopter based in Sligo was tasked while members of the local and the Mulroy Coast Guard were also in attendance. Members of the Sheephaven Sub-Aqua Club were also involved.

The father and his two sons had been fishing in Lough Keel.

Gardai in Milford are investigating the tragedy.