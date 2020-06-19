Books of condolence open across the county where people can pay their respects to the family and friends of the late Detective Garda Colm Horkan

Contact
Books of condolence have been opened across the county for the family of the late Detective Garda Colm Horkan who was shot dead while on duty in Castlerea, Roscommon on Wednesday night.
A man in his 40s was arrested and remains in garda custody.
You can sign a book of condolence at Letterkenny, Buncrana, Milford and Ballyshannon Garda Station.
People are being asked to bring their own pen to use due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and use the hand sanitiser provided, at the stations.
It is intended that Books of condolence from garda stations around the country will be presented to his family.
On Thursday morning, the GRA spokesperson for Donegal, Garda Brendan O'Connor said the entire garda family were in mourning following the shooting.
Detective Garda Colm Horkan is the 89th member of an Garda Síochána killed in the line of duty.
