Over 1,500 people on waiting list for driving tests in Donegal

Driving Test

Staff Reporter

The Minister for Transport has been called on to publish plans for the return of driving tests. 

Figures from the Road Safety Authority show there are 55,027 people waiting for a driving test across the 49 testing centres in the State, with over 1,500 waiting across Donegal.

These numbers have skyrocketed from the 20,000 reported, Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said.

He added: “There is now an urgent need for clear plans as to how driving lessons and driving tests can be reintroduced in a safe manner. Perspex dividing screens, PPE for instructors and testers, shorter driving routes all need to be examined.

“We also need to look at how other countries are managing this issue post-Covid.

“By now driving instructors, examiners and their unions should have been consulted along with the Road Safety Authority and the Department of Transport. We now need a plan on how we get over 55,000 people through their driving test.”

