Newly-refurbished Donegal Railway Heritage Centre to reopen 

The newly-refurbished Donegal Railway Heritage Centre in Donegal town is to reopen later this month.

The centre will open its doors on Monday, June 29 at 10am, with free admission for the first week.

It closed for refurbishment before the Covid-19 lockdown and measures have been put in place and staff have received training to ensure the centre meet government guidance for dealing with Covid-19.

Niall McCaughan, manager of the museum, said: “We are delighted to be reopening our museum after our unplanned closure. People might not remember, but just before the Covid-19 Ireland-wide shutdown, we actually closed the museum for a much-needed refurbishment. Just as we were about to reopen, we received word that we had to close because of the virus.

“That said, this is more of a reason now to visit the museum, as the makeover has been superb, bringing the museum presentations right up to date, with new, easy to read modern graphics, better navigation around the site, new interactive tablets, etc.”

“As most people will be holidaying at home this year, we would encourage people from across the North West and further afield to visit this unique museum, particularly if they haven’t visited it before, or been in it for some time. The recently upgraded museum is housed uniquely in one of the last surviving historic original railway station buildings, which celebrates the Donegal railways, the largest narrow-gauge network on these islands. Tt was a major part of the Donegal story.

“We would like to thank our staff for their great work in the refurbishment and preparation for the reopening.”

The museum will also be running a special draw for a Donegal railway hamper with all proceeds going towards baby Livie Mulhern, who was recently diagnosed with a rare and serious genetic neuromuscular condition, to have lifesaving treatment. Tickets are available on-site in the museum.

“A lot of people have been in contact with us offering their support, and I would ask that if you haven’t visited the museum, then please do so. We would love to see you,” Mr McCaughan said.

There will be free admission from Monday, June 29 to Sunday, July 5; Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm and Sunday, 12noon to 4pm.