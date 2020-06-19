Contact

Latest Covid-19 update reports two more people have sadly died

Importance of people taking personal responsibility to protect themselves is highlighted

Latest Covid-19 update reports two more people have sadly died

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The latest daily update from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that sadly two more people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland. Yesterday, there had been four deaths.

There have now been a total of 1,714 COVID-19 related deaths in the State.

As of midnight on Thursday, June 18, the HPSC has been notified of 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This compares with 16 cases for the previous 24 hour period. There is now a total of 25,368 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The HSE is continuing to work to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The importance of people exercising their own judgement and taking personal responsibility in protecting themselves and others cannot be overstated at this crucial point in the pandemic.

“Hand washing, physical distancing, cough/sneeze etiquette, face coverings and knowing the symptoms of COVID-19 - and what to immediately when experiencing symptoms - is how every individual can equip themselves to live safely as restrictions are eased," he said.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, added: “Gov.ie/health and HSE.ie should continue to be the key sources of information on public health measures for COVID-19.

“Additionally, the new COVID-19 dashboard is a useful tool for anyone who wants to more about the disease in the community around them. Great progress has been made but the virus is still circulating and, as the World Health Organisation has said, the biggest threat now is complacency," he said.

