Hairdressers to reopen earlier than originally planned - gyms and cinemas also get green light

Churches, hairdressers, beauticians, gyms, cinemas and all sporting activities 'can recommence' from Monday, June 29, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar declared this evening.

As the easing of Covid-19 restristions continue, 50 people will be able to meet indoors and 200 outdoors until July 20.

After that, it is being looked at 100 indoors and 500 outdoors.

He said: "As a country we got through this ahead of schedule and we are able to reopen the economy."

Mr. Varadkar said that the reopening of a number of places have now moved into Phase 3 of easing Covid-19 restrictions, with gyms, cinemas, churches and places of worship to open their doors on 29 June.

He said that the roadmap to reopening the country is being rephrased and apart from some exceptions, most things have been moved to Phase 3.

This also includes leisure facilities, hairdressers, barbers and beauticians.

He added that most of the elements of easing coronavirus restrictions planned for Phases 4 and 5, including those relating to sport, had been brought forward to June 29.

However, individual sporting organisations will still decide themselves how best to proceed after that date.