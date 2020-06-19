Back in action folks! Sport is set to return from Monday, June 29

The government has announced this evening that all sporting activity in the Republic of Ireland can resume from Monday, June 29.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that most of the elements of easing coronavirus restrictions planned for Phases 4 and 5, including those concerning sport, will now be brought forward to June 29.

However, it will take some sports longer than others to resume, for a variety of reasons.

The various sporting bodies will meet over the coming days to make arrangements.

In many cases, plans will have to be put in place, especially for competitive action.

Mr. Varadkar added: "We will all need to be careful. It will not be as it was before the start of the pandemic and for now sports will take place with very limited numbers of spectators."