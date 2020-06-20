Funeral details for Detective Garda Colm Horkan have been announced

The funeral mass for Detective Garda Colm Horkan will take place at St. James’ Church, Charlestown, Co Mayo arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Sunday, June 21 followed by private burial at adjoining cemetery.

An Garda Síochána and Detective Garda Colm Horkans’ family are aware of the current Government Public Health Guidelines and are taking every precaution to ensure that Detective Garda Horkans’ funeral and burial is performed in accordance with the spirit of the Guidelines while affording Detective Garda Colm Horkan formal State Honours.

An Garda Síochána requests that the family’s privacy at the removal, family home and burial at the cemetery is respected.

An Garda Síochána is making arrangements to have the Funeral service broadcast live, further details will issue on their social media platforms.

In support of these Public Health Guidelines members of An Garda Síochána, Garda Staff, Garda Reserves and retired members of An Garda Síochána seeking to show their respects and express their sympathy and solidarity with the family of Detective Garda Colm Horkan will parade at their local Garda Station/ permanent assigned Garda Station and will observe a formal public one (1) minutes silence at 12 noon on Sunday 21st June 2020.

An Garda Síochánas’ minutes silence will be led by Deputy Commissioner John Twomey and the Garda Band at Garda Headquarters.

In support of public health guidelines An Garda Síochána requests that members of the public, wishing to express their sympathies and condolences also observe a one minutes silence at 12 noon at their homes.

An Garda Síochána will post images of these remembrance silences on our social media pages with the #ColmRIP and request that members of the public show their solidarity by posting their images on social media using the same #ColmRIP.

