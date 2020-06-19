Another death in Irish agriculture as man dies in an incident on farm

Contact
Health and Safety Authority inspectors investigating farm fatality.
A man has died in an incident on a farm near Kells in South Kilkenny this afternoon.
It is believed the man, in his 60s, was carrying out repairs to farming machinery at the time. Emergency services from Thomastown and Callan attended the scene.
The incident is being investigated by gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority.
To date 12 people have died in farm accidents in Ireland in 2020; 19 died in 2019. There have been 27 workplace deaths so far in 2020.
The HSA say the fatality rate in agriculture is far higher than any other economic sector. A large proportion of all fatal workplace accidents occur in agriculture, even though a small proportion of the workforce is employed in farming.
The authority says the level of farm accidents is not decreasing and similar accidents occur each year. It says that research indicates that, in general, farmers’ attitudes to safety only change after a serious injury occurs.
