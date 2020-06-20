Good news for Donegal people as Ireland West Airport announces reopening date

Contact
A welcome announcement from Ireland West Airport, Knock which is used by many Donegal people
There has been a big welcome in Donegal and across the west and north west to news that Ireland West Airport is preparing to resume service.
Airport management at Knock announced that flights will operate from as soon as Wednesday, July 1.
Initially Ryanair will operate services to nine destinations, with the the list of services available at www.ryanair.com
Ireland West Airport has updated its website to include measures being taken to ensure safe and pleasant travel.
It reads: "At Ireland West Airport your wellbeing is our number one priority. We understand that air travel in this current Covid-19 world is a new experience for everybody. It is our priority to ensure that all our staff and passengers keep healthy and safe."
New measure reflection Ireland's guidelines as well as those of the uropean Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) are being implemented at the airport.
The new Covid-19 protocols according to the Ireland West Airport website are:
Hand Sanitiser stations will be available at a number of locations throughout the airport. All passenger-facing staff working at the airport will be wearing face masks. Protective screens in place at many places including check-in, Information Desk, and retail and catering outlets. Enhanced cleaning regimes are also in place throughout the terminal with increased disinfecting of regular touch points such as hand rails and buttons.
Signage and floor stickers are in place to remind passengers to maintain physical distancing and respect others around them as they travel through the airport. In-terminal announcements detailing the guidelines for physical distancing and good hygiene practices from Ireland’s Department of Health will be broadcast at frequent intervals.
A team of dedicated support staff will be available in the terminal to provide guidance to passengers on the measures that are in place.
In some areas of the airport, one-way flows will be in place.
Passengers are reminded of the importance of regular hand hygiene, and to act in a responsible manner and follow the guidelines in place to ensure the journey through the airport continues to be a safe and pleasant one.
Current Travel Advice
The Irish Government is currently advising against all non-essential overseas travel to and from Ireland. Those wishing to travel can see the latest guidance and travel advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs at https://www.dfa.ie/travel/travel-advice/
The Irish State currently requires anyone arriving into Ireland via an Irish airport – including Irish citizens - to self-isolate for 14 days after arrival. Self-isolation means staying indoors and completely avoiding contact with other people, according to the HSE.
The HSE has said that arriving passengers must complete a Public Health Passenger Locator Form before they arrive in Ireland. The Irish Government has issued this form to airlines and passengers should receive a copy of the form before arriving at Ireland West Airport. The completed form must be handed to immigration officers at Passport Control. Passengers may be contacted during the 14 days after they arrive in Ireland to check that they are self-isolating.
More information can be found at http://irelandwestairport.com/flysafe
