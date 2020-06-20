Good news for Donegal people as Ireland West Airport announces reopening date

There has been a big welcome in Donegal and across the west and north west to news that Ireland West Airport is preparing to resume service.

Airport management at Knock announced that flights will operate from as soon as Wednesday, July 1.

Initially Ryanair will operate services to nine destinations, with the the list of services available at www.ryanair.com

Ireland West Airport has updated its website to include measures being taken to ensure safe and pleasant travel.

It reads: "At Ireland West Airport your wellbeing is our number one priority. We understand that air travel in this current Covid-19 world is a new experience for everybody. It is our priority to ensure that all our staff and passengers keep healthy and safe."

New measure reflection Ireland's guidelines as well as those of the uropean Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) are being implemented at the airport.

The new Covid-19 protocols according to the Ireland West Airport website are:

Follow the air carrier advice concerning the expected duration of time required to be at the airport before your flight

Do not come to the airport if you have the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell

Only those with a confirmed flight booking should enter the airport terminal building, anyone not flying should not enter the check-in, departure or arrival areas at the airport. This advice is in line with the current EASA guidelines. Exceptions will be allowed for persons accompanying persons with reduced mobility, unaccompanied minors, etc

Wear a face covering/mask throughout your journey through the airport to protect yourself and your fellow passengers. Passengers should bring their own face mask but if you forget to do so, masks will be available for purchase at the airport. Children under the age of 13 will not be asked to wear face masks and passengers who have a valid medical reason for not wearing a face mask will also be exempt

Where possible use On-Line Check-In and Electronic Boarding Passes

Practice physical distancing where possible in line with national guidelines

Keep your hands clean on the go by using hand sanitiser at the numerous hand sanitiser stations at the airport

Please use contactless card to pay for goods and services at the airport where possible

Passengers are recommended to pre-book car parking online in advance. Contactless pay machines and entry columns are available at both entry and exit to the car park. Customers who have not booked online in advance, can also use a contactless tap facility or insert their card upon arrival to the airport’s car park

At all times adhere to respiratory etiquette, hand hygiene, and avoid touching your face, nose, eyes and mouth

There are a number of differences you will see when you travel through the airport which are there to ensure your safety and allow you to continue with your journey.

Hand Sanitiser stations will be available at a number of locations throughout the airport. All passenger-facing staff working at the airport will be wearing face masks. Protective screens in place at many places including check-in, Information Desk, and retail and catering outlets. Enhanced cleaning regimes are also in place throughout the terminal with increased disinfecting of regular touch points such as hand rails and buttons.

Signage and floor stickers are in place to remind passengers to maintain physical distancing and respect others around them as they travel through the airport. In-terminal announcements detailing the guidelines for physical distancing and good hygiene practices from Ireland’s Department of Health will be broadcast at frequent intervals.

A team of dedicated support staff will be available in the terminal to provide guidance to passengers on the measures that are in place.

In some areas of the airport, one-way flows will be in place.

Passengers are reminded of the importance of regular hand hygiene, and to act in a responsible manner and follow the guidelines in place to ensure the journey through the airport continues to be a safe and pleasant one.

Current Travel Advice

The Irish Government is currently advising against all non-essential overseas travel to and from Ireland. Those wishing to travel can see the latest guidance and travel advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs at https://www.dfa.ie/travel/travel-advice/

The Irish State currently requires anyone arriving into Ireland via an Irish airport – including Irish citizens - to self-isolate for 14 days after arrival. Self-isolation means staying indoors and completely avoiding contact with other people, according to the HSE.

The HSE has said that arriving passengers must complete a Public Health Passenger Locator Form before they arrive in Ireland. The Irish Government has issued this form to airlines and passengers should receive a copy of the form before arriving at Ireland West Airport. The completed form must be handed to immigration officers at Passport Control. Passengers may be contacted during the 14 days after they arrive in Ireland to check that they are self-isolating.

More information can be found at http://irelandwestairport.com/flysafe