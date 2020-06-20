Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Covid-19 update: Revision of cases sees numbers falling in Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim

Nine of the 22 newest cases nationally were diagnosed in people under the age of 35

Covid-19 update: Revision of cases sees numbers falling in Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal has been revised downwards again.

Latest figures released today now put the total number of cases in the county since testing began at 464 - that's down six on the previous figure.

This is further good news and comes as a number of cases have been re-examined and now denotified.

Likewise, in Sligo the number of cases now stands at 125, down from 129, while in Leitrim it is now 78, down from 84.

These figures relate to the situation at midnight on Thursday, June 18.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of two more people with COVID-19 have sadly died.

There have now been a total of 1,715 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The HPSC has also been notified of 22 further confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 25,374 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "Of the 22 confirmed cases we are reporting to you today, nine of these were diagnosed in people under the age of 35. It is important for us all to remember that COVID-19 is a disease that can affect everyone, of any age or background. No one should feel that this is a disease that does not affect them.

“This virus is highly infectious and, as a result, the return of widespread community transmission remains a very real risk. To protect us all, especially our oldest and most vulnerable, personal preventative behaviours such as good and frequent hand washing, social distancing and respiratory etiquette remain as crucial as they were at the outset of this crisis," he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie