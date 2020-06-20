Covid-19 update: Revision of cases sees numbers falling in Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal has been revised downwards again.

Latest figures released today now put the total number of cases in the county since testing began at 464 - that's down six on the previous figure.

This is further good news and comes as a number of cases have been re-examined and now denotified.

Likewise, in Sligo the number of cases now stands at 125, down from 129, while in Leitrim it is now 78, down from 84.

These figures relate to the situation at midnight on Thursday, June 18.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of two more people with COVID-19 have sadly died.

There have now been a total of 1,715 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The HPSC has also been notified of 22 further confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 25,374 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "Of the 22 confirmed cases we are reporting to you today, nine of these were diagnosed in people under the age of 35. It is important for us all to remember that COVID-19 is a disease that can affect everyone, of any age or background. No one should feel that this is a disease that does not affect them.

“This virus is highly infectious and, as a result, the return of widespread community transmission remains a very real risk. To protect us all, especially our oldest and most vulnerable, personal preventative behaviours such as good and frequent hand washing, social distancing and respiratory etiquette remain as crucial as they were at the outset of this crisis," he said.