Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

GAA pitches in Donegal can reopen from Wednesday, June 24th

Update on what clubs can do and when fixtures can commence

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Following the acceleration of Ireland’s exit from the Covid-19 lockdown announced by Leo Varadkar yesterday, the GAA, in association with the Camogie Association and the LGFA, have amended a number of the guidelines in their “Safe Return for Gaelic Games”.

For the coming week these are:

- Open pitches for adult training next Wednesday, June 24th


- Open for minor and all underage groups from Saturday, June 27th
 

Re-opening of pitches is on the basis that training will be non-contact basis and on the understanding that players and other participants have completed the eLearning module and are following the control measures outlined in the “Safe Return for Gaelic Games” (health questionnaire, etc).

Similarly, it is expected the current guidelines of a maximum of 15 players (10 in the six counties) in a designated area of the field are followed and coaching numbers for underage teams are consistent with the Code of Behaviour.

From June 29th

- contact training and challenge games will both be allowed in the 26 counties from Monday June 29th but guidance is still awaited from the Northern Ireland executive regarding Antrim, Armagh, Derry, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone;
- restrictions on participants attending training session will be relaxed – subject to the government specified maximum of 200 people in club grounds;
- club fixtures are allowed from July 17th
- dressing rooms will remain closed until July 20th. The Advisory Committee is considering the position of other GAA buildings – gyms, club bars, handball alleys etc. – and will provide further guidance in this regard next week.
 

Again all control measures for players, coaches and other team personnel (questionnaire etc) will remain in place until advised otherwise.

There is no change to the commencement dates for inter-county activities – training to recommence from September 14th and competitions from October 17th.

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie