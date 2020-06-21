New warning to young people about Covid-19 spread from Dr Tony Holohan as cases spike

Young people have been warned that Covid-19 can affect people of any age by the doctor leading the fight against the pandemic in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan issued the appeal after new figures about the incidence were published on Saturday by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 2 people with Covid-19 have died.

There have now been a total of 1,715* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 19 June the HPSC was notified of 22 confirmed new cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,374** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said nearly half the new cases were detected among young people.

“Of the 22 confirmed cases we are reporting to you today, 9 of these were diagnosed in people under the age of 35. It is important for us all to remember that COVID-19 is a disease that can affect everyone, of any age or background. No one should feel that this is a disease that does not affect them.

“This virus is highly infectious and, as a result, the return of widespread community transmission remains a very real risk. To protect us all, especially our oldest and most vulnerable, personal preventative behaviours such as good and frequent hand washing, social distancing and respiratory etiquette remain as crucial as they were at the outset of this crisis,” he said.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,715 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 16 cases. The figure of 25,368 cases reflects this.