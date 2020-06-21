Latest daily national Covid-19 update reveals NO additional deaths nationally

No one has died from Covid-19 in the latest 24 hour reporting period, the Department of Health has confirmed this evening.

This means that the total number of coronavirus-related deaths remains at 1,715.

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed that there were six new cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,379 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic.

In Northern Ireland, no coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in today's bulletin, so the official Department of Health (NI) toll remains at 545.

Four new cases have been diagnosed in the region, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,870.

Despite the encouraging trends, the Minister for Health Simon Harris has reiterated that there is a need for everyone, regardless of age, to be vigilant and follow public health advice.