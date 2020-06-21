Covid-19 latest update for Donegal sees more good news

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal has remained at 464, it was confirmed this evening.

This follows yesterday's denotifying of six cases from a previous total of 470.

In the last five weeks, there have been only a handful of cases in Donegal, and some that were thought to be positive have been denotified following further examination. The peak number of cases was put at 479 at one stage.

Meanwhile, in Sligo and Leitrim the latest daily update also shows there has been no additional people tested positive.

These latest figures relate to the situation at midnight on Friday, June 19.

Nationally, no one has died from Covid-19 in the latest 24 hour reporting period, the Department of Health has confirmed this evening.

This means that the total number of coronavirus-related deaths remains at 1,715.

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed that there were six new cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,379 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic.

In Northern Ireland, no coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in today's bulletin, so the official Department of Health (NI) toll remains at 545.

Four new cases have been diagnosed in the region, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,870.

Despite the encouraging trends, the Minister for Health Simon Harris has reiterated that there is a need for everyone, regardless of age, to be vigilant and follow public health advice.