Gardaí warn cyclists that bikes often get stolen at this time of year

Gardaí are warning of an expected surge in the thefts of bikes over the summer months.
An analysis of crime statistics shows that most bicycles are stolen during July, August, September and October every year.
A garda spokesperson said: “So don’t add to the statistics, secure your bike from the frame to a stationary object with a good quality U-lock and secure the wheels using a coil or cable lock or chain."
