Latest Covid-19 update shows two new deaths in Ireland

Coronavirus update
Two more people have sadly died from Covid-19 in the latest 24 hour reporting period, the Department of Health has confirmed this evening. Yesterday, it reported no additional deaths.
It was also confirmed that there were four new cases of Covid-19, compared with six yesterday.
Meanwhile, health chiefs are warning against complacency.
More than 183,000 new coronavirus cases were recorded globally yesterday, the most in a single day since the outbreak started, according to the World Health Organization.
Global infections surpassed nine million earlier today, as Brazil and India reported a surge in cases and the United States, China also saw big increases.
