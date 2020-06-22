Donegal Covid-19 update shows no change in number of cases

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal continues to remain level at 464, it was confirmed this evening.

Likewise, in Sligo (125) and Leitrim (74) the latest daily update also shows there has been no additional people tested positive.

In the last five weeks, there have been only a handful of cases in Donegal, and some that were thought to be positive have been denotified following further examination. The peak number of cases was put at 479 at one stage.

These latest figures relate to the situation at midnight on Saturday, June 20.

Nationally, two more people have sadly died from Covid-19 in the latest 24 hour reporting period, the Department of Health has confirmed this evening. Yesterday, it reported no additional deaths.

It was also confirmed that there were four new cases of Covid-19, compared with six yesterday.

Meanwhile, health chiefs are warning against complacency.

More than 183,000 new coronavirus cases were recorded globally yesterday, the most in a single day since the outbreak started, according to the World Health Organization.

Global infections surpassed nine million earlier today, as Brazil and India reported a surge in cases and the United States, China also saw big increases.