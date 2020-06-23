Major pipe burst in North Donegal

Contact
Thousands of Donegal homes without water, again.
Thousands of homes and businesses are without water in North Donegal following a major pipe burst to the main supply which supplies the area.
The outage has taken place in South Inishowen. It happened on the line near Buncrana Fire Station and is affecting the Burnfoot, Bridgend, Burt and Newtowncunningham areas.
