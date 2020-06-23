Donegal gardaí appeal for information following theft of 40 sheep

Contact
Forty sheep missing from Gleneely
Forty sheep are believed to have stolen from Moneydarragh, Gleneely between Friday, June 19 and Sunday, June 21.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information, however small, in relation to this theft to contact them at Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540.
You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
