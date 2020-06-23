Gardaí appeal for information after car was set alight overnight in Donegal

Gardaí are appealing for information following the theft of a white Megane which was stolen from Bath Terrace, Moville at around 11pm, last night, Monday.

Gardaí subsequently received reports of a car having been set alight at a local national school in the area at 11.30pm.

The fire brigade attended the scene but the car was destroyed.

Garda in Buncrana are investigating the incident and Sergeant Charlene Anderson is appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

She said that gardaí cannot confirm that the car that was stolen was the car that was set alight as the car which was set alight was destroyed.

You can contact gardaí in Buncrana on 074 93 20540 or alternatively the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.