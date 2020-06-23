Gardaí appeal for information after car was set alight overnight in Donegal

Contact
Gardaí appeal from information following overnight incident
Gardaí are appealing for information following the theft of a white Megane which was stolen from Bath Terrace, Moville at around 11pm, last night, Monday.
Gardaí subsequently received reports of a car having been set alight at a local national school in the area at 11.30pm.
The fire brigade attended the scene but the car was destroyed.
Garda in Buncrana are investigating the incident and Sergeant Charlene Anderson is appealing to anyone with information to come forward.
She said that gardaí cannot confirm that the car that was stolen was the car that was set alight as the car which was set alight was destroyed.
You can contact gardaí in Buncrana on 074 93 20540 or alternatively the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Cappry Rovers and Castlefinn Celtic will be looking forward to a return to action in the Donegal League next month
Action from MacCumhaill's against Naomh Conaill in the Senior Championship last season. What format will this year's club championship in Donegal take?
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.