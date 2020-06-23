UPDATE: Major pipe burst in North Donegal

Thousands of homes and businesses are without water in North Donegal following a major pipe burst to the main supply which supplies the area.

The outage has taken place in South Inishowen. It happened on the line near Buncrana Fire Station and is affecting the Burnfoot, Bridgend, Burt and Newtowncunningham areas.

Irish Water and Donegal County Council are working to repair burst water main.

Speaking to Donegal Live Irish Water and Donegal County Council advised customers in Buncrana, their water supply has been impacted as a result of a burst water main.

Customers in Fahan, Cristlamore, Inch, Brunfoot, Bridgend, Newtowncunningham Moyle, Manorcunnigham, Whin Hill, Burt and high grounds in Newtowncunningham and surrounding areas area of Buncrana may be also be affected by this unplanned outage in this area. Local traffic management will be in operation for the duration of the works.

It is expected that the repairs will be completed by 6.00pm today.

It is expected that the repairs will be completed by 6.00pm today.

Irish Water is working at this time, with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.