Letterkenny Rotary Club answers call for urgent help from Food Bank

Rotary Club continuing to work in the community

Despite ongoing restrictions regarding the Covid-19 virus, Letterkenny Rotary Club is once more to the fore in supporting the Letterkenny We Care Food Bank   

Just last week, Fintan McGrath PRO of the We Care Food Bank appealed for urgent support as he reported that there had been a staggering 70% increase in demand for their services since the start of the pandemic.

Following on from their delivery in May, the Rotary Club members were happy to make another very generous contribution of dry goods and tinned foods. The donation will help support the weekly food parcels that are helping out those in our community who are finding themselves in need of this welcome boost during these unprecedented times. 

This support was made possible by the Rotary Club's recent Go Fund Me Campaign and Rotary Ireland.

Rotary Club members organising a delivery for the We Care Food Bank 

Meanwhile the members of Letterkenny Rotary Club extended sincere sympathy to Rotarian Ed Wickes on the sudden death of his beloved wife Dolores Carr Wickes last weekend, and also to fellow Rotarian Fintan Moloney on the recent sad passing of his brother Brendan in Dublin.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your families during these difficult times.

