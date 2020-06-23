Two water schemes in Donegal are in drought status with another three in the county in potential drought status as the hosepipe ban is set to continue.

Irish Water says water schemes in Lettermacaward and Rathmullan are in drought status with Letterkenny, Lough Mourne and Rosses Regional in Crolly in potential drought status.

Decreasing reservoir levels

The water utility is urging all consumers to conserve water due to decreasing reservoir levels.

Despite recent rainfall, Irish Water says that the number of schemes in drought around the country has increased from 35 to 37 and the ones in potential drought has grown from 52 to 59 since the start of the Water Conservation Order on June 8. The need for the water conservation order was due to the exceptionally dry spring, the driest for 70 years in some parts of the country according to Met Éireann.

Irish Water lead for Co Donegal Kevin Love said: “Unfortunately short periods of rainfall, such as those we have experienced last weekend, are not sufficient to return raw water sources to normal levels. A minimum accumulation of 100mm rainfall and a return to normal precipitation levels thereafter would be needed to offset the impact of the unseasonal lack of rainfall since March.

“We are keeping the situation under continuous review and are liaising closely with other key agencies such as Met Éireann, the OPW, the EPA, amongst others and if the situation improves we will consider lifting the Water Conservation Order. However any change is unlikely in the short term.

“We are monitoring a number of water supplies in Co Donegal that have reduced raw water source levels as a result of the prolonged dry period. Lettermacaward and Rathmullan are currently in drought status with three other schemes in potential drought status including Letterkenny, Lough Mourne and Rosses Regional - Crolly. At this time we are urging consumers on all water supplies to be mindful of their use at this time due to decreasing reservoir levels to ensure there is water available for all customers across the county’.’

Irish Water said it is working in partnership with Donegal County Council would like to thank the public for their cooperation and the efforts they have made to conserve water in their homes and gardens over the last few weeks and is appealing to them to continue supporting it in safeguarding water for essential uses.

More information can be found at https://www.water.ie/support/drought-support