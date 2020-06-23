Coronavirus national update reveals three additional deaths

Three more people have sadly died from Covid-19 in the latest 24 hour reporting period, the Department of Health has confirmed this evening. Yesterday, it reported two additional deaths while the day before there were none.

It was also confirmed that there were ten new cases of Covid-19, compared with four yesterday.

In Northern Ireland, one new coronavirus-related death was reported today, bringing the death toll now to 546.



There have been 15 further deaths in the UK reported by its Department of Health, bringing its death toll to 42,647.

Meanwhile, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has said it is a "scandal" that Ireland has the highest number of Covid-19 infection rates among health workers in the world.