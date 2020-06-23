Covid-19 update on Donegal cases shows no new cases in the county once again

Once again the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal continues to remain level at 464, it was confirmed this evening.

Likewise, in Sligo (125) and Leitrim (74) the latest daily update also shows there has been no additional people tested positive.

These latest figures relate to the situation at midnight on Sunday, June 21.

In the last five weeks, there have been only a handful of cases in Donegal, and some that were thought to be positive have been denotified following further examination. The peak number of cases was put at 479 at one stage.

Three more people have sadly died from Covid-19 in the latest 24 hour reporting period, the Department of Health has confirmed this evening. Yesterday, it reported two additional deaths while the day before there were none.

It was also confirmed that there were ten new cases of Covid-19, compared with four yesterday.

In Northern Ireland, one new coronavirus-related death was reported today, bringing the death toll now to 546.

There have been 15 further deaths in the UK reported by its Department of Health, bringing its death toll to 42,647.

Meanwhile, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has said it is a "scandal" that Ireland has the highest number of Covid-19 infection rates among health workers in the world.