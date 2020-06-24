Donegal Sports Partnership included in Sport Ireland annual report

Donegal Sports Partnership is one of 29 Local Sports Partnerships (LSPs) featured in the annual report for 2019 published this week by Sport Ireland.

The report outlines the work of the LSP network across the country and highlights innovative programmes and initiatives that are operated locally.

Donegal Sports Partnership works with trusted professionals and valued volunteers to engage with communities across Donegal to deliver inclusive, impactful and sustainable programmes and initiatives.

These opportunities are tailored to local needs and aim to get people more physically active, involved in sport and improve the mental and physical health of the county.

Over €22 million was invested in the network of Local Sports Partnerships by Sport Ireland, Local Authorities and partner organisations in 2019, with over half a million people across communities in Ireland taking part in LSP sport and physical activity opportunities.

Approximately 6,500 people participated in the various physical activity and sports programmes across community sport, sports inclusion, children’s sport and through the Dormont Accounts funded community sports hubs.

Another 2,500 people participated in education and training programmes including Children’s Safeguarding, Disability Sport, and Sports Leadership.

Speaking at the launch of the LSP annual report, Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin said: “It is clear from the figures in the annual report that the Local Sports Partnership network has a positive impact in communities, especially for target groups who are often less represented. The government’s new Covid-19 funding support package will ensure the survival of our vibrant sport sector, particularly the many clubs in local communities throughout the country. It is heartening to see that so many people have recognised the importance of staying active during the crisis. It is important to thank everyone involved in the LSP network for keeping programmes going.

“We must now seize the opportunity to secure a lasting improvement in the health and wellbeing of our nation by encouraging people to stay involved in sport. I want to acknowledge the contribution of sports volunteers, not just for everything they have done during this public health crisis but for what they do all year round. We will continue to support their growth and provide every opportunity to sustain their ongoing involvement.”

Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, John Treacy, said: “The Sport Ireland Statement of Strategy 2018-2022 highlights the significant potential contribution that sport can make to enhance quality of life, and tackle many societal and environmental challenges. The LSP network has placed themselves at the forefront of this journey towards lifelong and inclusive sport for all. I would like to thank all the agencies, groups and individuals who have contributed to this report and also to all the staff and volunteers who were involved in the delivery of the programmes and projects at local level.”

Donegal Sports Partnership Coordinator, Myles Sweeney, thanked Minister Griffin, CEO of Sport Ireland John Tracey and all the staff at Sport Ireland for their support to participation sport in Donegal.

Mr Sweeney also acknowledged the investment of the Dormont Accounts Fund in supporting the more disadvantaged and marginalised towards the creation of opportunities to participate and to reap the benefits of sports participation.

The full 2019 LSP Annual Report can be viewed on the following link https://www.sportireland.ie/ sites/default/files/media/ document/2020-06/2019-lsp- annual-report_1.pdf