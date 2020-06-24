This Thursday could be the hottest day of the year - but it could 'come at a cost'

Could Donegal be blessed with some welcome sunshine later this week?

Cathal Nolan from Ireland's Weather Channel has predicted a "brief but rather intense burst of heatwave temperatures" for Ireland on Thursday this week.

He said the mercury could hit 27 degrees as a plume of hot air from the continent is adverted to the northwest ahead of an advancing area of low pressure.

A blast of heat would definitely be welcomed in this county after a spell of showery weather which saw heavy downpours in parts of the county on Monday evening.

However, Cathal says the heat forecast for this week will come at a cost on Thursday night.

"A shallow low with associated frontal troughs will push northwards from the Bay of Biscay leading to highly favourable environmental conditions for the development of potentially severe thunderstorms.

"At present, it appears as though the eastern half of the country is most at risk of experiencing these storms and further monitoring of the forecast over the next day or two is advised as some subtle changes are likely," Cathal explained.