Donegal sergeant highlights the dangers of quads and other vehicles being used by children

Contact
Gardaí urge Donegal parents not to buy children quad bikes or scramblers
Gardaí are warning parents not to buy quad bikes for their children and not to allow them on public roads as fatal collisions can happen.
Sergeant Charlene Anderson said that all road traffic legal requirements must be fully complied with before allowing children on mechanically propelled vehicles (MPVs), of any description.
"In order to use a vehicle in a public place, a range of requirements must be satisfied and the vehicle must comply with vehicle standards regulations. Quads are designed for off-road use and do not conform to regulations in relation to tyres, lights, indicators, etc. and it is therefore illegal to use them on the road," she said.
Mini-motos (small motorbikes) and quads are only allowed to be used on private land and only with the permission of the landowner. In order for a rider to use a mini-motorised vehicle in a public
place, they must:
• Be over the age of 16
• Wear a helmet
• Hold a valid driving licence
• Hold third party insurance
• Hold the appropriate motor tax certificate
These are required by Road Traffic Law and those found to have breached these requirements are liable to penalties enforced by An Garda Síochána.
Mini-motorised vehicles are legally termed ‘mechanically propelled vehicles’ (MPVs) and are governed by the Road Traffic Act 2004 which makes it an offence to supply a mechanically propelled vehicle to a person under 16 years of age for use in a public place.
A person is liable to a fine of up to €5,000 or 6 months in prison, or both for selling or supplying a ‘mechanically propelled vehicles’ to a minor. Mini-motorised motorcycles and quad bikes also come within this definition.
Sergeant Anderson warned of the dangers of certain vehicles adding that no one wants another tragedy.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Lisfannon beach is among some of the beaches across Inishowen that was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Participants at the launch of Beyond 20 X 20 Female Leadership Programme, one of many initiatives being rolled out by Donegal Sports Partnership this year.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.