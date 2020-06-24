Contact

Donegal sergeant highlights the dangers of quads and other vehicles being used by children

Many regulations must be complied with before taking an MPV onto a public road

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Gardaí are warning parents not to buy quad bikes for their children and not to allow them on public roads as fatal collisions can happen. 

Sergeant Charlene Anderson said that all road traffic legal requirements must be fully complied with before allowing children on mechanically propelled vehicles (MPVs), of any description. 

"In order to use a vehicle in a public place, a range of requirements must be satisfied and the vehicle must comply with vehicle standards regulations. Quads are designed for off-road use and do not conform to regulations in relation to tyres, lights, indicators, etc. and it is therefore illegal to use them on the road," she said.

Mini-motos (small motorbikes) and quads are only allowed to be used on private land and only with the permission of the landowner. In order for a rider to use a mini-motorised vehicle in a public
place, they must:

• Be over the age of 16
• Wear a helmet
• Hold a valid driving licence
• Hold third party insurance
• Hold the appropriate motor tax certificate

These are required by Road Traffic Law and those found to have breached these requirements are liable to penalties enforced by An Garda Síochána.

Mini-motorised vehicles are legally termed ‘mechanically propelled vehicles’ (MPVs) and are governed by the Road Traffic Act 2004 which makes it an offence to supply a mechanically propelled vehicle to a person under 16 years of age for use in a public place.

A person is liable to a fine of up to €5,000 or 6 months in prison, or both for selling or supplying a ‘mechanically propelled vehicles’ to a minor. Mini-motorised motorcycles and quad bikes also come within this definition.

Sergeant Anderson warned of the dangers of certain vehicles adding that no one wants another tragedy. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

