Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Covid-19 update shows no new cases reported in Donegal

Nationally, six more people have sadly died while five new cases are confirmed

Covid-19 update shows no new cases reported in Donegal

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Once again the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal continues to remain level at 464, it was confirmed this evening.

In the past month, there has only been one day in which a new case was reported. In every other day the figure remained static, or even dropped as cases were denotified. The peak number of cases was put at 479 at one stage.

In Sligo (125) and Leitrim (74) the latest daily update also shows there has been no additional people tested positive.

These latest figures relate to the situation at midnight on Monday, June 22.

Meanwhile, the HPSC has today been informed that a total of six further people with Covid-19 have sadly died. There have now been a total of 1,726 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday, June 23, the HPSC has been notified of five more confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,396 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Through our collective action, we have moved in the right direction in our fight against widespread community transmission of Covid-19. As we go forward, the behaviour and progression of this disease is in all of our hands.

“Every single one of us today has the ability to reduce the impact the virus might have on our most vulnerable and those at risk. You can do this by keeping a physical distance from others or wearing a face covering when in busy public places like shops and public transport, and by continuing to keep your number of daily contacts as low as possible," he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie