Covid-19 update shows no new cases reported in Donegal

Once again the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal continues to remain level at 464, it was confirmed this evening.

In the past month, there has only been one day in which a new case was reported. In every other day the figure remained static, or even dropped as cases were denotified. The peak number of cases was put at 479 at one stage.

In Sligo (125) and Leitrim (74) the latest daily update also shows there has been no additional people tested positive.

These latest figures relate to the situation at midnight on Monday, June 22.

Meanwhile, the HPSC has today been informed that a total of six further people with Covid-19 have sadly died. There have now been a total of 1,726 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday, June 23, the HPSC has been notified of five more confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,396 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Through our collective action, we have moved in the right direction in our fight against widespread community transmission of Covid-19. As we go forward, the behaviour and progression of this disease is in all of our hands.

“Every single one of us today has the ability to reduce the impact the virus might have on our most vulnerable and those at risk. You can do this by keeping a physical distance from others or wearing a face covering when in busy public places like shops and public transport, and by continuing to keep your number of daily contacts as low as possible," he said.