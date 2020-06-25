WEATHER WARNING: Thunderstorms set to hit Ireland today as temperatures spike

Contact
Dramatic weather forecast
Thunderstorms are set to affect much of the country today as temperatures reach into the high 20s in places.
A Met Éireann Status Yellow Thunder Warning for Ireland comes into effect at 4pm today and remains in place until 9am on Friday.
Met Éireann is warning that heavy thunderstorms are expected to develop later on Thursday and Thursday night with some severe downpours, hail, and spot flooding. Due to the localised nature of thunderstorms, some parts of the country will remain dry. Whilst many places will be dry or see little rain, thunderstorms may cause flooding and disruption in a few places.
Northern Ireland Warnings
Separately the UK Met Office has issued a Status Yellow Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Ireland also from 4pm until 9am.
The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Éireann states that today will be dry and warm with sunny spells. As the heat builds through the day there's a risk of thunderstorms developing towards evening. Afternoon temperatures generally between 22 and 25 degrees are expected to reach as high as 28 degrees in Leinster and Ulster. Winds will be light, northerly or variable in direction.
