Latest national and Donegal Covid-19 update

Once again the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal continues to remain level at 464, it was confirmed this evening.

In the past month, there has only been one day in which a new case was reported. In every other day the figure remained static, or even dropped as cases were denotified. The peak number of cases was put at 479 at one stage.

In Sligo (125) and Leitrim (74) the latest daily update also shows there has been no additional people tested positive.

These latest figures relate to the situation at midnight on Tuesday, June 23.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Today's latest national figures show that there were six additional deaths from Covid-19 in the latest 24 hours period.

Figures from the Health Protection, Surveillance Centre show an official death toll of 1,720 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first death in March.

A further four cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, June 21 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,391 cases since the first confirmed infection on February 29.