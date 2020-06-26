Weekend warning for heavy rain and flooding in Donegal

Contact
The conditions will continue over the weekend from Saturday morning through to early Monday.
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for heavy rain and blustery conditions over the weekend which will bring the risk of flooding.
The warning, which was issued today, covers Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.
The conditions will continue over the weekend from Saturday morning through to early Monday. There will be accumulations of 40 to 60mm with spot flooding. Higher totals are expected in mountainous areas with the risk of flash flooding.
The warning will be in place from 9am on Saturday until 9am on Monday.
