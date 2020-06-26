New acute stroke unit for Donegal due to open in September

A new acute stroke unit at Letterkenny University Hospital is expected to open in September after being delayed by the Covid-19 crisis.

The eight-bed unit had been given approval in 2013 prior to the flood that caused severe damage to the hospital.

Earlier this year consultant geriatrician at the hospital, Professor Ken Mulpeter, described the absence of a stroke unit at the hospital as an embarrassment.

Approval was given at the beginning of this year for recruitment for the unit to commence.

The HSE said this week nursing staff have been appointed and the recruitment of therapy support staff is underway.

Following a question from Cllr Albert Doherty at the June meeting of the Regional Health Forum West, the HSE said in a written answer the staffing includes nurses, a healthcare assistant, a physiotherapist, an occupational therapist, speech and language therapist, a dietician and a physiotherapy assistant.

The total staffing amounts to just under seven full-time equivalents.

The unit had been expected to open by June.

“The opening of this unit has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic but with ongoing recruitment is now planned to open the unit in September - subject to no further wave of COVID 19 patients presenting to the hospital,” the HSE said in a written answer to Cllr Doherty.

Cllr Doherty said Letterkenny University Hospital is this only acute hospital in the north west not to have a stroke unit.

“I’ve had it confirmed that there is recruitment for support staff underway and it could take six to eight weeks to have those staff appointed,” the Sinn Féin councillor said.

“They confirmed there are ample beds and all systems are full steam ahead for delivery in September.

“I am reasonably pleas that we are back on the delivery line again.

There will be another meeting in July when I will be keeping the pressure on and I hope that what is announced and agreed for September is delivered.

“We have been through a national health crisis and have dealt with it admirably and if the present pattern continues then we need to ensure that this facility is in situ and is provided for the people of Donegal and the north west.”