Six arrests on Donegal rally weekend lead to call for more regulation of car events

A call has been made for stricter controls and enforcement of car events after an influx of car enthusiasts into the county on the weekend the Donegal International Rally would have been held.

Gardaí made six arrests for drug driving and a further two for dangerous driving in the Letterkenny area last weekend.

Extra garda units were on patrol as car enthusiasts from outside the county, including many from Northern Ireland, gathered in Letterkenny.

Gardaí closed off the Port Road and Pearse Road at certain times and at least one car park and a filling station were closed to prevent cars gathering. Scenes of spectators at car events were posted on social media.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle, a member of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee, has called for stricter controls and policing of car events for ‘diffing’ on private property.

He said progress had been made in recent years on the regulating of such events but the scenes at the weekend mean the issue needs to be revisited.

“I am looking for some type of legislation to try and stop these events taking place as they are attracting a crowd we don't want full stop,” he said.

“I accept most people willing to work with authorities but a few are putting the two fingers up and trying to stretch the authorities.

“If they are not policed appropriately and not regulated properly they should not take place,” the Sinn Féin councillor said.

“We want people to come to this county to enjoy the scenery and hospitality and respect people and social distancing. We don't want people to come here and ignore the road regulations and the law of the land.

