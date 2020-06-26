Concern at new outbreaks of Covid-19 cases across various countries as restrictions are eased

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that three more people with Covid-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,730 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday, the HPSC has been notified of 11 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,414 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “WHO analysis has shown the 7-day incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland to be among the lowest in the EU. And this is thanks to collective efforts of everyone.

“However, we are witnessing new outbreaks across various countries as they ease restrictions and this reminds us of two things – the importance of adherence to public health guidelines as we ease restrictions here in Ireland and the importance of continuing to avoid all non-essential travel.”

Prof Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group (IEMAG), said: “We continue to see extremely low levels of transmission of the virus within the population as a whole.

“However the increasing number of cases related to travel and in young adults is an emerging source of concern. It is essential that we all continue to wash our hands, practice good cough and sneeze hygiene and practice social distance.”

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, National Clinical Lead, Integrated Care, HSE, said: “Although the incidence of the disease is very low in the community at present, we would urge people who develop any respiratory symptoms to contact their GP as soon as possible.”

Dr. Alan Smith, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said: “Today, the Department of Health launches the ‘Stay Safe Guidelines booklet’. The booklet outlines safe behaviours that should be practiced in varied scenarios such as at home, at work, on public transport, shopping, and when meeting others indoors and outdoors.”