No rise in Covid-19 cases in Donegal, but Leitrim figures are up

Latest figures confirm no new cases in this county

No rise in Covid-19 cases in Donegal, but Leitrim figures are up

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal remains at 464, according to this evening's figures.

For a number of weeks, there has been just one day in which a new case was reported. On every other day, the figure has stayed static or in some instances, dropped as cases were denotified.

Worryingly, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, has spoken of his concern at new outbreaks in different parts of Ireland.

“WHO analysis has shown the 7-day incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland to be among the lowest in the EU. And this is thanks to collective efforts of everyone," he said.

“However, we are witnessing new outbreaks across various countries as they ease restrictions and this reminds us of two things – the importance of adherence to public health guidelines as we ease restrictions here in Ireland and the importance of continuing to avoid all non-essential travel.”

Today's figures for Leitrim show an increase in that county's figure from 74 yesterday to 78.

The figure for Sligo remains the same at 124. 

These latest figures relate to the situation at midnight on Wednesday, June 24.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). 

Today's latest national figures show that there were three additional deaths from Covid-19 in the latest 24 hours period.

Figures from the Health Protection, Surveillance Centre show an official death toll of 1,730 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first death in March.

As of midnight Thursday,  the HPSC has been notified of 11 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,414 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

