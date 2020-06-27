Step by Step: Here is the timeframe for what is due to unfold in Irish politics today

Micheál Martin is set to be elected Taoiseach today, after Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party endorsed the Programme for Government last night, Friday.

Covid-19 physical distancing rules will see the 160 TDs meet at the Dublin Convention Centre rather than Leinster House.

Here is the timeframe for how today is expected to unfold:

10.30am: The Dáil will hold a full sitting in Dublin's Convention Centre where members will vote on nominations for the Taoiseach with Micheál Martin set to be elected.

1pm: Mr Martin will travel to Áras an Uachtaráin to receive his seal of office from President Michael D Higgins. He will then return to Government Buildings and all three party leaders will make their own appointments to an agreed allocation of departments.

6pm: The Dáil resumes for nominations of members of government.

8.30pm: The Dáil adjourns. The new Cabinet will then travel to Dublin Castle to receive their seals of office from the President. The new Cabinet will then hold its first meeting.

Seanad

Mr Martin is expected to fully constitute the Seanad with the addition of the remaining 11 Taoiseach's nominees.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will have four nominees each, with two for the Green Party and one agreed independent.

Half of these will be female.

The Seanad is expected to sit on Monday to pass the Offences Against the State Act and the Criminal Justice Act 2009 which are due to expire at midnight.