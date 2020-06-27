PSNI confirm a body, thought to be that of Noah Donohoe, has been recovered

A PSNI statement this afternoon confirmed that a body, thought to be that of Noah Donohoe, was recovered in the North Belfast area this morning.

The teenager has been missing from Belfast since Sunday.

Breaking - Police in north Belfast say they have found a body, believed to be missing teenager Noah Donohoe. PSNI statement: pic.twitter.com/3oz9HaApLX — Q Radio News (@qnewsdesk) June 27, 2020

A huge search operation was mounted following his disappearance.

It is understood a body was found at around 10am close to the area where Noah was last seen.

Police believe the 14-year-old fell off his bike and sustained a head injury shortly before 6pm on Sunday.