PSNI confirm a body, thought to be that of Noah Donohoe, has been recovered

Contact
A PSNI statement this afternoon confirmed that a body, thought to be that of Noah Donohoe, was recovered in the North Belfast area this morning.
The teenager has been missing from Belfast since Sunday.
Breaking - Police in north Belfast say they have found a body, believed to be missing teenager Noah Donohoe. PSNI statement: pic.twitter.com/3oz9HaApLX— Q Radio News (@qnewsdesk) June 27, 2020
A huge search operation was mounted following his disappearance.
It is understood a body was found at around 10am close to the area where Noah was last seen.
Police believe the 14-year-old fell off his bike and sustained a head injury shortly before 6pm on Sunday.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Club Chairman Brian Trearty, Maureen Gallagher, Deirdre Trearty accepting the cheque on behalf of Donegal Hospice, and Eddie Harkin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.