Donegal Mountain Rescue team attending call-out at Lough Altan

Lough Altan in Donegal
Members of Donegal Mountain Rescue are currently assisting in a call-out in the Lough Altan area of West Donegal.
In a post on the Mountain Rescue Facebook page, the team say they are assisting walkers and will provide an update on the situation in due course.
Lough Altan, which is located close to Dunlewey and beside Glenveagh National Park, is a popular spot for walkers.
The weather in Donegal this afternoon is quite dismal with heavy rain in most areas and that will make the call-out all the more difficult for all involved.
More details to follow.
