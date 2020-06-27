BREAKING: Donegal loses voice at Cabinet table as Joe McHugh returns to backbenches

Donegal has lost its sole voice at the Cabinet table as Joe McHugh confirms he will be returning to the backbenches.

The Fine Gael TD served as Minister for Education, Minister for the Gaeltacht and Chief Whip during his party's time in government.

In a tweet Deputy McHugh said: "Thank-you @LeoVaradkar for the opportunity to serve in Cabinet. We achieved a lot. I wish the new Government every success. An rud is annamh is iontach."

The new Taoiseach Micheal Martin, along with Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan are currently forming the government.

It remains to be seen whether Fianna Fáil TD Charlie McConalogue will be given a ministry.