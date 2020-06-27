BREAKING: Donegal loses voice at Cabinet table as Joe McHugh returns to backbenches

Contact
Donegal TD Joe McHugh will be returning to the backbenches
Donegal has lost its sole voice at the Cabinet table as Joe McHugh confirms he will be returning to the backbenches.
The Fine Gael TD served as Minister for Education, Minister for the Gaeltacht and Chief Whip during his party's time in government.
In a tweet Deputy McHugh said: "Thank-you @LeoVaradkar for the opportunity to serve in Cabinet. We achieved a lot. I wish the new Government every success. An rud is annamh is iontach."
The new Taoiseach Micheal Martin, along with Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan are currently forming the government.
It remains to be seen whether Fianna Fáil TD Charlie McConalogue will be given a ministry.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.