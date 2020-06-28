Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Online launch of book about the life of Donegal Nobel Prize winner who is 90 today

"He has arguably done more for humanity than any other Irish person" - Joe McHugh TD

Online launch of book about the life of Donegal Nobel Prize winner who is 90 today

William C. Campbell

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Today, Donegal-born William C. Campbell - Ireland’s only Nobel Prize winner for medicine - will celebrate his 90th birthday.

And the Royal Irish Academy is marking the occasion with a a special online event to coincide with the publication of  “Catching the Worm”, a fascinating new book that traces the life of the parasitologist.  While working with the company Merck, he helped to discover several drugs to control parasitic worms.   One of those drugs, ivermectin, has spared millions of people from the devastating effects of river blindness.

While the publishers cannot host an event in Academy House, the online event will be premiered on its YouTube channel at 8 p.m. this evening. ‘William C. Campbell in conversation with Luke O’Neill,’ will be chaired by Claire O’Connell. Go to www.rai.ie/catching the worm for more

Through his memoir, Campbell provides a snapshot of growing up in Ireland before and during World War II, as well as insights into science, the arts, teaching, family and what really matters in life.

The book is written with Claire O’Connell and is published by the Royal Irish Academy in Dublin in partnership with the RDS.

In 2015, Dr William C. Campbell’s quiet retirement changed abruptly when, at the age of 85, he won a Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

This well deserved - and overdue success - led to a flood of publicity about his achievements.
Last December, plans to honour Nobel Laureate, Professor William C Campbell with a statue in Ramelton were revealed by then Education Minister Joe McHugh.

Originally it was hoped to unveil a bronze statue in Ramelton to coincide with Mr. Campbell’s 90th birthday, but the timeframe for the project was unavoidably altered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bill Campbell Legacy Project is being spearheaded by the Ramelton Town Hall Development Company. The plan has the backing of leading academic institutions, including the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI), Letterkenny IT and other universities, Donegal County Council and several businesses.

At the time Minister McHugh said: “For people who aren’t familiar with Professor Campbell, his life’s work is a truly remarkable story.

“We are talking about one of the most inspirational people on the planet. He has arguably done more for humanity than any other Irish person.

“When we think of the Irish diaspora, and the mark that our country has left around the world, Professor Campbell is up there with the best of them. His childhood on the farm in Ramelton, his education and passion for science and his commitment to research, led to hundreds of millions of people being saved from the horrific disease that is River Blindness,” he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie