Status yellow weather warnings for both wind and rain in place for Donegal

It is time to pull your wooly jumpers out from the back of the wardrobe today as it promises to be both windy and wet.

There will be heavy rain in places with a risk of local flooding in areas.

A status yellow rainfall warning remains in place in Donegal this morning and will remain in place until 9am, Monday morning. A status yellow wind warning is also in place with possible gusts of up to 100km/h forecast.

Status Yellow - Wind warning



Location: Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo & Sligo.



Valid: 10:00 Sunday 28/06/2020 - 22:00 Sunday 28/06/2020. pic.twitter.com/BZSPOrKAC8 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 28, 2020

The wind warning will remain in place until 22.00, tonight. Winds are expected to reach near gale to gale force along the coast.