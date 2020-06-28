Met Éireann increases status yellow rain warning to status orange for Donegal

Contact
The Status Yellow rain weather warning has been increased to a Status orange by Met Éireann.
There is a risk of localised flooding and river flooding.
Status Orange - Rainfall warning— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 28, 2020
Location: Donegal, Leitrim & Sligo.
Valid: 11:00 Sunday 28/06/2020 - 12:00 Monday 29/06/2020. pic.twitter.com/Epuh8HcXHZ
There will be heavy persistent rainfall with an additional 50 to 60mm possible.
Read our earlier forecast from this morning: Status yellow weather warnings for both wind and rain in place for Donegal
