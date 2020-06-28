Plans to restore antenatal/maternity services to Inishowen confirmed

There are plans to reinstate the antenatal/maternity services for Inishowen, it has been confirmed.

Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn had raised the removal of the services with the outgoing Minister for Health and management at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn said: "I have received confirmation that the antenatal clinics that were lost to Inishowen in 2018 will be reinstated. It is important that these clinics are delivered in Buncrana and Carndonagh as they were before.

"It has been unacceptable that this important primary care service has been lost to Inishowen mothers to be.

"The point of primary care is providing health and social care services in as many local communities as possible and I am pleased to learn that a new midwifery led service is being rolled out in Donegal and that Inishowen will soon benefit from this.

"I will continue to monitor these plans to see them home to fruition in the time ahead."