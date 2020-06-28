Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Plans to restore antenatal/maternity services to Inishowen confirmed

Services were lost in the peninsula in 2018

Plans to restore antenatal/maternity services to Inishowen confirmed

Plans to restore antenatal/maternity services to Inishowen have been confirmed

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

There are plans to reinstate the antenatal/maternity services for Inishowen, it has been confirmed.

Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn had raised the removal of the services with the outgoing Minister for Health and management at Letterkenny University Hospital. 

Deputy Mac Lochlainn said: "I have received confirmation that the antenatal clinics that were lost to Inishowen in 2018 will be reinstated. It is important that these clinics are delivered in Buncrana and Carndonagh as they were before.

"It has been unacceptable that this important primary care service has been lost to Inishowen mothers to be.

"The point of primary care is providing health and social care services in as many local communities as possible and I am pleased to learn that a new midwifery led service is being rolled out in Donegal and that Inishowen will soon benefit from this.

"I will continue to monitor these plans to see them home to fruition in the time ahead."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie