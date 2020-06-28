Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

One more person dies from Covid-19 as Ireland prepares to enter Phase 3

Latest figures confirmed by Health Protection Surveillance Centre

Covid figures

There is now a total of 25,439 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

One more person with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, it has been confirmed.

Announcing the latest figures, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said there has now been a total of 1,735 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, June 27, the HPSC has been notified of three confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,439 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Tomorrow (Monday), the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions reaches Phase 3.

People will be able to travel anywhere in Ireland while all adult education facilities, creches, childminding facilities and pre-schools will all be allowed to re-open.

All remaining retail (for example, bookmakers), services and commercial activities will also return to business while hairdressers and barbers will also re-open.

Other businesses that can re-open include cafés and restaurants providing on premises food and beverages; pubs and hotel bars operating as restaurants; hotels, hostels, caravan parks and holiday parks.

Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people when conducted in line with public health advice are permissible.
Outdoor gatherings of up to 200 people when conducted in line with public health advice are permissible.

There are changes too within sport with a further easing of restrictions for team sports.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie