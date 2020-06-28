One more person dies from Covid-19 as Ireland prepares to enter Phase 3

One more person with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, it has been confirmed.

Announcing the latest figures, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said there has now been a total of 1,735 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, June 27, the HPSC has been notified of three confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,439 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Tomorrow (Monday), the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions reaches Phase 3.

People will be able to travel anywhere in Ireland while all adult education facilities, creches, childminding facilities and pre-schools will all be allowed to re-open.

All remaining retail (for example, bookmakers), services and commercial activities will also return to business while hairdressers and barbers will also re-open.

Other businesses that can re-open include cafés and restaurants providing on premises food and beverages; pubs and hotel bars operating as restaurants; hotels, hostels, caravan parks and holiday parks.

Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people when conducted in line with public health advice are permissible.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 200 people when conducted in line with public health advice are permissible.

There are changes too within sport with a further easing of restrictions for team sports.