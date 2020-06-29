Average price of a three bed-semi in Donegal rose by 5.3% in the past year - survey reveals

Contact

Donegal had biggest percentage increase - but also had lowest average price in Ireland

Average price of a three bed-semi in Donegal rose by 5.3% last year - survey reveals

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The price of the average three-bed semi in County Donegal rose by 5.3% to €100,000 in the past year according to a national survey carried out by Real Estate Alliance.

Donegal had the biggest percentage increase of any county when comparing prices in June 2020, compared with June 2019.

But it also had the lowest average price for a three-bed semi of any county in Ireland.

And despite fears of a downturn in the market during the Covid-19 crisis, the price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached house across the county remained unchanged over the past three months.

“There is no evidence to suggest how the market will be affected by Covid-19,” said Paul McElhinney of REA McElhinney, Milford, where the average time to sell increased by one week to seven this quarter.

“The market will now start to move in quarter three and we will get a clearer picture of the impact.”

The REA Average House Price Survey concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland's typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an accurate picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities countrywide.

Across the country, despite fears of a downturn in the market due to lockdown, the price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached house fell by just -0.15% over the past three months to €234,667, an annual decline of -0.56%. 

“Although sales slowed during the lockdown, they did happen and, despite fears, very few fell through or had to be renegotiated,” said REA spokesperson Barry McDonald.

“Changes in the world of work are having an immediate effect on the second-hand housing market with a nationwide trend emerging of buyers looking to move 15 minutes outside of their urban location where they can get more space for the same money.

“We are finding that people are looking for three things – more space, gardens and a guarantee of better broadband, where transport was previously the highest priority.

“While the current outlook is positive, and there seems to be a lot of pent-up demand, it may be Q3 before we see the effect of Covid-19 on the market and on the outcome of mortgage approvals granted before the lockdown.”

