Disappointed Donegal bibliophiles

Traditional Donegal July 12th book sale cancelled
Another iconic Donegal event has fallen foul of Covid-19.
The traditionional July 12th 'Burt Big Booksale' will not take place this year, according to its indefatigable co-organiser, Kathleen Grant.
Speaking to Donegal Live, Kathleen said: "Unfortunately, I have to confirm that this year's 'Burt Big Book Sale' has been cancelled.
"It was the same for all big events this summer. There would definitely have been a very large crowd in attendence. Burt's Big Booksale was a highly popular event for book lovers .
"The Covid virus and the threat of the disease being spread has, unfortunately, led us to make this decision. I wish to sincerely thank all of those eager readers from our parish and all Donegal, Derry, Leitrim, Sligo, Galway Antrim and Tyrone. I even had a Mrs Hitchcock visit the booksale from America.
"Thanks to all who donated the books and food, thanks to all the media too and the great team of helpers. A special word of thanks must go to the Elder family who stored the books and spent long hours getting it all to St Mary's Hall in Burt.
Over the years, all monies raised went to so many chartities. Thank you all again for making this possible. Please keep safe everyone and have a good summer," concluded Kathleen.
