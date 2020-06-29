Another 900 drop off the Donegal pandemic payment list

The number of people in the county receiving the weekly €350 Pandemic Unemployment payment now stands at 15,900.

It is a further drop of 900 people who were receiving the payment last week and is 6,800 less than when the payments were at their highest; then 22,700 people were receiving the payment in Donegal.

That is still a weekly payment in excess of €5.5m. At the height of the crisis, it was costing the government almost €2.5m on top of that - €7,945,000.

With Phase three of the economic roadmap to recovery in situ as of today, it is anticipated that the figure will be down again in the next seven days.

It also saw the first comments from the the newly appointed Minister with responsibility for Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands, Heather Humphreys, T.D.

The Monaghan based politician is the nearest senior Minister to Donegal and the entire north west at present, although it is anticipated that someone from Sligo or Donegal will get the junior ministerial nod this Wednesday.

“I have been appointed Minister for Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands at the most challenging time in our State’s history - a time that the State is managing emergency payments for so many people and households in every county. At the outset, I want to acknowledge the work of the Department and its officials in developing two new schemes to meet the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and in continuing to steer them through. I also want to acknowledge the commitment and dedication of my predecessor, Regina Doherty under whose stewardship, the Department rose to this unprecedented and enormous challenge.

“I welcome the continuing fall in the numbers of people who are depending on the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment. I look forward to working closely with the officials in my Department in making every effort to help people who have lost their jobs get back into employment as quickly as possible. This will involve providing people from all communities across the State with the necessary supports and services to assist them transition back into employment . This will be one of my main priorities as Minister with responsibility for Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands and it will be high on my agenda when I meet with senior management in my Department early this week.”

All Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payments issued will be in recipients’ bank accounts or at their local post office tomorrow, Tuesday 30th June.