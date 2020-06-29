Council warning after 'unprecedented' number of home heating oil spillages in Donegal

Contact
The spillages have impacted on property and water courses
Donegal County Council is calling on homeowners to check the conditions of their oil tanks following an unprecedented number of spillages of home heating oil in recent weeks.
The spillages have impacted on property and water courses and in some cases have required expensive and time-consuming clean-up operations.
With cheaper oil prices, some tanks are being filled to levels which cause cracking or structural damage and there is anecdotal evidence that additional second-hand tanks are being purchased, which may be unfit for purpose.
The council is advising homeowners to carefully check the condition of their tank prior to filling it and to inspect it again immediately, and for a period afterwards, particularly at any joints in the pipework which could give rise to leakage.
